Trip to hospital forces Mississippi native and ‘Margaritaville’ crooner Jimmy Buffet to cancel weekend show

Published 12:57 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Legendary singer and Mississippi native Jimmy Buffet said a sudden trip to the hospital had forced the cancelation of Saturday night’s South Carolina show.

The Pascagoula native and 76-year-old “Margaritaville” crooner posted on social media about the cancelation.

Buffet was scheduled to play on May 20 with the Coral Reefer Band at Credit One Stadium in Charleston. The canceled gig was part of Buffett’s “Second Wind” Tour 2023. The show was set to feature country singer Scotty Emerick and all previously purchased tickets will be valid for when the new date is announced.

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all,” Buffett posted Thursday. “Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston.”

Buffet said he made a stop in Boston for a checkup but ended up in the hospital “to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffett wrote. “I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

“You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe-headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico,” he added.

“Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’ Love to all!”

 

 

 

