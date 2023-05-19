Two people killed on rural Mississippi road after driver loses control Published 3:09 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Two people were killed Thursday night on a rural Mississippi road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Officials with the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash near Dentville and Jack roads east of Interstate 55.

The one-vehicle wreck occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Officials say the driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger lost control of the car while he was traveling north on Dentville Road.

The driver and passenger, both Hispanic males, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men were reportedly not wearing their seat belts.

Officials said they are working to identify both victims.