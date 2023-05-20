Minor injured after officer-involved shooting at reported domestic dispute incident at Mississippi residence. Published 1:47 pm Saturday, May 20, 2023

Mississippi agents are investigating after a minor was injured in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.

Officers with the Indianola Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on BB King Road, according to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The officer-involved shooting happened at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday at the residence.

MBI reports that a minor occupant of the house received significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.