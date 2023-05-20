Mississippi Skies: Severe storms possible across much of the state today Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

Although we’ve had chances for thunderstorms and heavy showers just about every day for the last several, today is a little different. Some areas of the state will be a washout as storms begin in the morning and last most of the day.

A Level 1 risk includes much of the state from the Gulf Coast all the way to a northern line of Yazoo City to Columbus. The greatest risks today include hail and damaging winds.

North Mississippi

Showers and storms are likely, especially before mid-afternoon. Some storms in eastern areas of northern Mississippi could be severe. Mostly cloudy with a high of 77. Partly cloudy tonight with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Low of 57.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. High near 85. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few isolated showers and storms. Low of 61.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then partly sunny. A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. An isolated severe storm is possible. High of 90. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low of 65.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. High of 92. An isolated severe storm is possible. Mostly cloudy tonight with an isolated storm possible. Low of 69.