Mississippi woman facing SNAP fraud charges Published 7:45 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

A Warren County woman faces fraud charges after her arrest in connection with a SNAP fraud investigation, according to the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Officials with MDHS said Felicia M. White is accused of receiving $34,347 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income and composition accurately to the agency.

The case was referred to the Warren County District Attorney’s office and White was indicted in March. She turned herself in to Warren County authorities through her attorney on May 15.