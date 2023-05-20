Seven people rescued after being trapped in stuck elevator at Mississippi high school graduation Published 3:30 pm Saturday, May 20, 2023

Seven people were rescued after being trapped in an elevator at a Mississippi high school graduation Friday night.

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a call of people trapped in an elevator on Friday at the Vicksburg High School Graduation ceremony at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

While attendees were leaving at the end of the ceremony, VFD received a call indicating that seven people were trapped in a stuck elevator at the convention center at around 7:53 p.m.

Fire department units FM40 and E-6 were on standby at the event.

The FM40 crew was the first to make it to the scene but was not familiar with manually opening the elevator.

However, Captain JaBaris McDaniel of the E-6 crew arrived shortly after.

McDaniel was able to open the elevator without any injury to trapped attendees. Units were cleared at 8:08 p.m., 15 minutes after the call was made.