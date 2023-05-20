Seven people rescued after being trapped in stuck elevator at Mississippi high school graduation

Published 3:30 pm Saturday, May 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Seven people were rescued after being trapped in an elevator at a Mississippi high school graduation Friday night.

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a call of people trapped in an elevator on Friday at the Vicksburg High School Graduation ceremony at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

While attendees were leaving at the end of the ceremony, VFD received a call indicating that seven people were trapped in a stuck elevator at the convention center at around 7:53 p.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Fire department units FM40 and E-6 were on standby at the event.

The FM40 crew was the first to make it to the scene but was not familiar with manually opening the elevator.

However, Captain JaBaris McDaniel of the E-6 crew arrived shortly after.

McDaniel was able to open the elevator without any injury to trapped attendees. Units were cleared at 8:08 p.m., 15 minutes after the call was made.

 

More News

Family Bible returns to one of Mississippi’s grand pre-Civil War grand mansions

Minor injured after officer-involved shooting at reported domestic dispute incident at Mississippi residence.

Mississippi woman facing SNAP fraud charges

‘Devastated’ friends mourn Mississippi man killed in plane crash

Print Article