Body of swimmer found after three-day search of Pearl River Published 5:48 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

The body of a swimmer who went missing three days ago has been found.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Flowood Police report that the body of Marcos Mendoza was found Saturday afternoon after a three-day search.

At approximately 4 p.m. on May 18, Mendoza and two other friends went swimming in the Pearl River near the Old Brandon Road bridge.

During the swim, Mendoza went missing. His two friends were able to get out of the river.

Emergency officials searched from Mendoza Thursday afternoon and all day Friday. Swift currents and debris in the river hindered the search.

Mendoza’s body was found at the bottom of the river Saturday shortly after noon.