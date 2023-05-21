Mississippi man killed at Mississippi convenience store after physical altercation escalates into shooting Published 6:05 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

One person is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting at a Mississippi convenience store early Saturday morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K convenience store at 4150 Washington St. in Vicksburg,

Shirray Harris, 46 of Vicksburg, was found lying in the parking lot by police responding to the shooting.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey pronounced Harris dead at the scene.

Two other people have been taken in for questioning concerning this incident, according to the Vicksburg Police.

Early indications are that this began as a physical altercation that escalated to gun violence, VPD said in a statement.

This investigation is ongoing, and more information will be made available whenever possible.