Mississippi Skies: Gorgeous day today, but how long will it last? Published 1:30 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

Today is going to give most of us a break from the days and days of rainy, steamy weather. There is a chance for a few coastal showers or storms, but nothing widespread like we’ve been having.

We’ll also have some cooler temperatures. Some models are showing we could have some dryer, less humid air, too, but no guarantees on that. It’s one of those things we’ll enjoy if it happens. This may be the last break before summer settles in, so we’ll be happy with what we can get.

Rain chances and more humid air return tomorrow.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 78. Breezy. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 58.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 80. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 61.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high near 83. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 63.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 85. Tonight, mostly cloudy, then clearing. Low of 68.