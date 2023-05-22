71-year-old Mississippi man killed in three-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler

Published 4:41 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

This weekend, a 71-year-old Mississippi man was killed in a three-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler.

WHAT WE KNOW: 

The wreck occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday on U.S 98 in Franklin County.

Clifton Ramsey, 71, of Smithdale was killed in the wreck.

Officials say Ramsey was driving a 1996 Buick Century on U.S. 98 when it collided with a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Shaxavier Green, 22, of Meadville.

After the initial collision, a 2015 Freightliner Tractor Truck driven by Nacole Williams, 39, of Brookhaven, then collided with Ramsey’s Buick.

Ramsey received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Mississippi Highway Patrol report.

