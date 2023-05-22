Fire consumes camper on Mississippi highway Published 7:00 am Monday, May 22, 2023

Warren County Fire Service units from Culkin, Northeast and Fisher Ferry responded with Valley Park Fire Department to a call of a camper trailer fire just inside Issaquena County on U.S. 61 North on Sunday around 7:13 p.m., said Jeff Riggs, spokesman for the fire service.

A family en route home to Arkansas from Louisiana noticed smoke coming from their camper. They pulled over to investigate and found that it was on fire.

The family disconnected their pickup truck from the camper and moved to safety.

No injuries were reported, but the camper was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.