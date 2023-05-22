Mississippi man sentenced to more than 7 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl Published 4:32 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Jourdan Rayshade Bolton, 20, of Picayune was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court records, in December 2021, law enforcement became aware of a possible drug trafficking organization in Pearl River County involving Bolton and a co-conspirator.

On February 8, 2022, a controlled purchase of fentanyl pills was conducted with Bolton and his co-conspirator at a Picayune residence in Pearl River County.

On July 8, 2022, a search warrant was executed at the defendant’s residence.

Sixty fentanyl pills were recovered, as well as four firearms.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.