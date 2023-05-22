Mississippi Skies: Where are the rain chances today? Published 1:30 am Monday, May 22, 2023

It looks like most of us will have a great day today as far as the weather is concerned. There is a slight chance of a shower in the northern region of Mississippi while the Gulf Coast has the routine chance for summertime afternoon storms.

We’re not expecting any severe weather or washouts today. Temperatures are going to be seasonable, but we’ll still have some lower humidity levels. Moist, warm air returns tomorrow.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a slight chance of some showers. High of 81. A few isolated showers tonight with a low of 62.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy early, becoming sunny with a high near 84. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 64.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 85. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 65.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. High of 88. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 68.