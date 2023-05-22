Police ask public for help with investigation of shooting at Mississippi apartment complex that injured 3 people

Published 4:27 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police are seeking the public’s help in investigating a shooting at an Oxford apartment complex that injured 3 people.

WHAT WE KNOW: 

Shortly after 1:30 am on Saturday, May 20, 2023, police received a 911 call reporting multiple gunshots in the parking lot of Holly Hills Apartments off of Church Street in Oxford.

After officers arrived at the scene, three people were found shot. None of the injured had life-threatening injuries.

Police say several persons of interest have been interviewed, but no arrests have been reported.

If anyone has any information, videos, or pictures of the incident, please contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400, direct message any of our social media accounts, or contact CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.

