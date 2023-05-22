‘Visionary’ Mississippi youth court judge dies Sunday Published 5:57 am Monday, May 22, 2023

A judge described as a “visionary leader” in the Mississippi youth court system has died.

Rankin County Youth Court Judge Thomas Broome died Sunday after battling an illness for several weeks.

A post on social media from the Rankin County Youth Court made the announcement.

“It is with deep sorrow that the Rankin County Youth Court must announce the passing of Honorable Judge Thomas H. Broome. Judge Broome departed this life peacefully this morning surrounded by his beloved family after battling an illness for several weeks,” the Facebook post said.

Broome, 57, served as youth court judge for more than 20 years, was the chairman of the Mississippi Council of Youth Court Judges for 12 years and was co-chair of the Mississippi Supreme Court’s Commission on Children’s Justice since 2006.

“During that time, Judge Broome had been a champion for reforming troubled youth and broken families,” the post on social media said. “His dedication and passion towards juvenile justice fostered the mending of many broken homes and helped reverse the downward spiral that many troubled youth and their families were caught up in. His work will never be forgotten.”

…..