North Carolina woman charged with stealing vehicle, then crashing it into bridge, Mississippi police report Published 7:34 am Monday, May 22, 2023

Mississippi police arrested a woman from North Carolina after she reportedly stole a vehicle and then crashed it into a bridge.

Milan Johnson, 24, of Angier, North Carolina, was taken into custody by Tupelo police.

She has been charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.

On May 18, officers with the Tupelo Police Department were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Barnes Crossing Road near Hwy 78. After arriving on scene, officers contacted the vehicle owners who stated that an individual stole the vehicle and crashed it into a bridge.

The suspect was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center, and a short time later, the suspect was transported to the Lee County Jail.

After further investigation, Johnson was charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen set Johnson’s bond at $100,000. These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.