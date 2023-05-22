Woman’s body recovered from camper that burst into flames at Mississippi RV park Published 9:36 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

A woman’s body was recovered after a camper at a Mississippi RV park burst into flames Monday morning.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the body was recovered from a camper parked at an RV park adjacent to the Columbus Walmart on Lincoln Road.

Witnesses report hearing sounds like an explosion and then seeing the camper burst into flames.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded shortly after 6 a.m.

The body was found at the front of the camper after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Officials with the Lowndes County Coroner’s Office said the body will be transported to the State Medical Eaxminer’s Office for identification.

An investigation is underway into the official cause of death and what started the fire.