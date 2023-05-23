12-year-old boy injured after ice cream truck crashes into apartment complex Published 6:30 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Authorities are working to determine why the driver of an ice cream truck barrelled into a Louisiana apartment building, injuring a 12-year-old boy inside.

WHAT WE KNOW:

A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after the driver of the ice cream truck sped across a Kenner, La., apartment complex parking lot and then rammed into one of the apartments.

The child was inside the apartment that was hit by the truck.

According to police, the ice cream truck driver was traveling on Dartmouth Place when it ran a red light at the intersection of Clemson Drive and entered a nearby apartment complex parking lot.

The ice cream was traveling at a high speed, authorities say.

On Monday, the child was reported to be in stable condition.

The driver was also transported to a hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown.

Police continue to investigate the incident.