14 people injured in three shootings believed to be connected. Most injured in shootout believed to be between two Mississippi gangs. Published 5:51 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Mississippi agents are investigating after 14 people were injured in three Sunday shootings that are believed to be connected.

WHAT WE KNOW:

The three shootings happened early Sunday morning in and around downtown Clarksdale.

Police believe the three shootings — one on Delta Avenue, one on West Second Street, and the third at Friars Point Road and Florence Avenue are connected.

Fourteen victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police believe that the shootings are connected to two gangs — one from Tunica County and the other from Coahoma County. The first shooting at the 300 block of Delta Avenue started as a fight between the two groups. Twelve of the 14 victims were injured in the first shooting, according to police.

Officials said a large group had gathered on Delta Avenue after a concert. The first shooting occurred after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Surveillance video from businesses in downtown Clarksdale shows people fleeing the scene of the first shooting.

Clarksdale Police are working with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and ATF on this case. The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.