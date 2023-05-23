Bodies of two Mississippi teens who went missing after a weekend swim recovered Published 10:58 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The bodies of two Mississippi teens have been recovered after they went missing during a swim in a Greene County river.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Two teens have been missing since late afternoon on May 20. The two swam in the Chickasawhay River just north of State Highway 42 in State Line.

The body of Sha’Cora Hayes, 15, was found at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The body of Azavein Hill, 18, was recovered at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Both of the teens were from Wayne County.

Two other people who went on the swimming trip were able to get out of the river safely on Saturday. One person was rescued by Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Multiple agencies from across Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi searched for the teens in shifts along three miles of the river since early Sunday morning.

Officials say the depth of the river and the swift currents made the search for the two teens extremely difficult.