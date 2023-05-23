Cracker Barrel closes Mississippi location. Company says Jackson restaurant couldn’t overcome current challenges. Published 12:01 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Cracker Barrel officials announced the closure of its Jackson restaurant.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Construction crews could be seen taking down the sign of the once-popular restaurant located off of Interstate 55. The Jackson business had been serving customer in the capital city for more than 30 years.

Officials with the company say they continue to evaluate all of its stores and made the difficult decision to close the Jackson location effective Monday, May 22.

Despite the hard work of its employees, officials say the restaurant was unable to overcome the challenge of changing traffic patterns and the volume of customers coming out of the pandemic.

Last year, the restaurant had to close for several days during Jackson’s water crisis.

According to officials, they will assist the impacted employees and managers during the transition, including offering them employment at the Pearl location.

INFORMATION ABOUT CRACKER BARREL:

Cracker Barrel was founded by Dan Evins in 1969. Its first store was in Lebanon, Tennessee. The chain’s stores were at first positioned near Interstate highway exits in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States, but expanded across the country during the 1990s and 2000s. In 2020, the chain operates 663 stores in 45 states.

Cracker Barrel’s menu is based on traditional Southern cuisine, with appearance and decor designed to resemble an old-fashioned general store. Each location features a front porch lined with wooden rocking chairs, a stone fireplace, and decorative artifacts from the local area.