‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ star bringing his Flavortown flair to Mississippi with his newest culinary inspiration Published 8:00 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

One of America’s most recognizable faces in the culinary world is bringing Flavortown to Mississippi.

New York Times Best Selling author and Emmy Award-winning TV host, Guy Fieri, hosts of the wildly popular Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” will soon open a new restaurant at Tunica’s Horseshoe Casino.

The new restaurant which will be located on the casino’s main floor across from the World Series of Poker room, joins Fieri’s wide range of culinary establishments, including Chicken Guy, Downtown Flavortown, Guy’s Pizza Parlor and Guy’s Burger Joint.

The new Mississippi restaurant will feature an array of American-style cuisine, including burgers, sandwiches, and trash can nachos.

An opening date has not been set for the new restaurant, but Horseshoe Casino official have said it will be in the coming months.

“We’re thrilled to add Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar to our culinary lineup on property,” Tunica’s SVP and General Manager Derrick Madison said. “We’re confident that our guests will love what Guy has to offer and we can’t wait to bring the flavor to Mississippi.”

WHO IS GUY FIERI?

From GuyFieri.com:

Fieri, is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary stars. In 2019, Guy received a star on the celebrated Hollywood Walk Fame, a rare feat for a chef.

Guy began his love affair with food at the age of ten, selling soft pretzels from a three-wheeled bicycle cart he built with his father called “The Awesome Pretzel Cart.” After selling pretzels and washing dishes for six years, Guy earned enough money to pursue his dream of studying abroad in Chantilly, France, where he gained a profound appreciation for international cuisines and further strengthened his passion for food. He returned to the US and graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas with a degree in Hospitality Management. Upon his graduation, Guy jumped headfirst into the restaurant business, ultimately opening his own casual dining concepts in Northern California. In 2006, Guy won Food Network’s popular television competition show, “Next Food Network Star” and was awarded his own series, the Emmy nominated “Guy’s Big Bite.” Since that time, Guy has taken food television by storm as host of top-rated TV shows including the iconic, Emmy-nominated “Diners, Drive Ins & Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games,” “Tournament of Champtions” and “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen.”