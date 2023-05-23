Mississippi officers say person driving Dodge Charger pulled over, robbed victim Published 7:00 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

A Mississippi sheriff’s department is reporting an odd robbery along a highway.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday about 10:06 a.m. about a person being pulled over and robbed by another person driving a Dodge Charger in the Tunica Resorts area.

“The complainant advised that he had just left work and was in possession of the company’s money,” the sheriff’s department reported. “The complainant stated that the subject was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. The clothing description did not bear any symbols/emblems or appear to be law enforcement apparel. The vehicle did not have blue lights or sirens visible when the complainant was pulled over.”

During the preliminary stage of the investigation, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has been unable to confirm this incident but is carefully reviewing all surveillance in the area, a press release shows.

“If you are pulled over by an unmarked unit, you are encouraged to dial 911 to confirm if you are being stopped by law enforcement personnel,” the department cautioned. “Dispatchers on duty will be able to assist you and confirm if law enforcement personnel are in that area.”

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 363-1411, Tunica Crime Stoppers (662) 910-0400 or in any emergency dial 911.