Mississippi Skies: Spring-like surprise continues Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Some parts of the state got some great spring-like weather Monday, and it looks like a cold front coming in from the east will give us another great day Wednesday.

Today will be a little more humid than yesterday, but that’s just going to be long enough for that front to push through.

North Mississippi

A few showers in the morning, then increasing in coverage in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a high of 78. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 58.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a few showers and a thunderstorm or two. High of 77. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 58.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a shower or two in the morning, then a chance of showers or thunderstorms. High of 84. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 60.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 64.