Officials looking for man last seen leaving Mississippi casino more than a week ago Published 2:44 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Officials are looking for a man who was last seen a week ago leaving a Mississippi casino.

Vicksburg Police report that they are looking for Marco Johnson who was last seen at Ameristar Casino in Vicksburg.

Johnson is described as a Black male weighing approximately 170 pounds and 5 feet, 11 inches in height.

He was last seen leaving Ameristar on May 15, VPD reported.

Those with information about Johnson’s whereabouts are asked to call Lt. Curtis Judge at 601-831-8026.