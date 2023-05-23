Shooting in Mississippi city remains under investigation

Published 6:15 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three on Saturday and is asking the community to share information about the incident.

A 911 call reported that around 1:33 a.m., the caller heard multiple gunshots coming from the parking lot of Holly Hills Apartments off of Church Street. Investigators took over the crime scene and determined that three people had received non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that several parties have been interviewed, but no arrests have been made.

Oxford Police asks community members to share any information they may have about the shootings, whether it is information only, videos or photos.

Contact the department through social media outlets, by calling 662-232-2400 or by contacting CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.

