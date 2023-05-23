Woman accused of embezzling thousands from Mississippi high school band booster funds

Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A woman was accused of embezzling over $45,000 from a high school band booster club.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donna Floyd, 42, of Pearl, on Monday, May 22.

The Rankin County School District and officials from Brandon High School brought the possible embezzlement of the funds to the attention of RCSO officials.

After further investigation, RCSO and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office determined that Floyd allegedly embezzled over $45,000 from Brandon High School’s band booster funds.

Floyd is reportedly a parent booster volunteer for the Brandon High School Band.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett is expected to bring Floyd before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance.

