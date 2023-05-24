Body of Mississippi teen found in burning vehicle was shot multiple times, coroner reports

Published 2:16 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

An 18-year-old whose body was found inside a burned SUV had reportedly been shot multiple times.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Jackson Police are investigating the death of Gabriel Warren, 18.

Warren’s body was found after firefighters responded to reports of a burning vehicle near Bon Air Street and Long Street in Jackson.

Firefighters responded to the fir at approximately 4 a.m. on May 11.

Officials with the Hind County Coroner’s Office report that the body found in the SUV had been shot multiple times.

The fire is believed to have been intentionally set, and Jackson Police are investigating Warren’s death as a homicide.

Warren was a graduating senior at Forest Hill High School.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

