Deputies arrest Mississippi man reportedly found with ‘high grade’ marijuana, ecstasy near where runaway juvenile located Published 4:58 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

A Mississippi man was arrested on drug and contributing to the delinquency of minor charges after deputies located a runaway juvenile.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest after finding the runaway at the Circle K on South Frontage Road and Indiana Avenue on Monday.

Deputies observed a vehicle that reportedly had been occupied by the runaway for which they had a court order to detain.

Sheriff Martin Pace said the vehicle was occupied by three people. As officers approached, the three individuals went inside the store, at which time the runaway was identified by the deputies and detained.

A second vehicle was parked next to the first vehicle, which was driven by Devonte Howard, 26 of Vicksburg, who was seen with the three individuals in the car before the juvenile was detained.

Howard and the other two individuals fled the scene. Approximately 25 minutes later, Howard was located behind a vacant building just east of where the initial stop had taken place and was detained.

A search warrant was obtained for his vehicle where deputies discovered about an ounce and a half of “high-grade marijuana,” packaging material and scales, a package with approximately 10 doses of Ecstasy, and a loaded 9mm handgun. A record check revealed that Howard was a convicted felon.

Howard is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He was also charged with the misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Howard had his initial appearance in Justice Court on Wednesday where Judge Randy Lewis set his bail at $30,000.