Help for Ledger: Mississippi responding to help little boy with new cancer diagnosis Published 11:45 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

A southwestern Mississippi boy is now in a fight with leukemia. Ledger Smith and his parents Catilyn and Reid Smith of Loyd Star are facing the unknown with support from friends and the local church after three-year-old Ledger was diagnosed with Leukemia last Friday.

One of the ways people in the area can help Ledger is by donating blood through local blood drives or the Mississippi Blood Services center in Flowood. All a donor must do is give the ID #EJ22 to give to Ledger. All donors will receive gift cards for their efforts.

Lindsey Byrd and Mary Lumley have also started a GoFundMe for Ledger. According to the GoFundMe description, Ledger will be at Batson Children’s Hospital for 12 days and will have to return for treatment over the next two years as he battles leukemia. His parents work full time jobs. As of May 23, $16,605 has been donated to the Smith family.

Here are locations for blood donations to help Ledger:

Thursday, May 25

Brookhaven at Haven Hall Healthcare Center from 12 to 4 p.m.

Hollandale at Stop n Shop from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Gloster at UMB Bank from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Bogue Chitto at the Dollar General from 2 to 6 p.m.

Belzoni at SuperValu from 2 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Brookhaven at Regal Westbrook 4 Movies from 12 to 4 p.m.

Sunday , May 28



McComb at Lowe’s from 12 to 4 p.m.

Natchez at Natchez Market #2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Another way people can help Ledger is through prayer.