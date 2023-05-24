Mississippi Skies: Outstanding weather continues Published 1:30 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

If you’re a fan of early spring-like weather, you’re in luck. It feels much more like March or early April than almost June. Lower humidity levels, cooler temperatures, and low rain chances will continue for a couple more days.

Not a bad break before summer’s heat begins with June next week!

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 83. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 59.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 81. Clear tonight with a low of 59.

South Mississippi

Partly cloudy with a high near 79. Clear tonight with a low of 60.

Gulf Coast

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High of 81. Clear tonight with a low of 63.