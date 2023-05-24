Mississippi Skies: Outstanding weather continues
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023
If you’re a fan of early spring-like weather, you’re in luck. It feels much more like March or early April than almost June. Lower humidity levels, cooler temperatures, and low rain chances will continue for a couple more days.
Not a bad break before summer’s heat begins with June next week!
North Mississippi
Sunny with a high of 83. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 59.
Central Mississippi
Mostly sunny with a high near 81. Clear tonight with a low of 59.
South Mississippi
Partly cloudy with a high near 79. Clear tonight with a low of 60.
Gulf Coast
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High of 81. Clear tonight with a low of 63.