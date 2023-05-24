Mississippi Skies: Outstanding weather continues

Published 1:30 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

If you’re a fan of early spring-like weather, you’re in luck. It feels much more like March or early April than almost June. Lower humidity levels, cooler temperatures, and low rain chances will continue for a couple more days.

Not a bad break before summer’s heat begins with June next week!

North Mississippi

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sunny with a high of 83. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 59.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 81. Clear tonight with a low of 59.

South Mississippi

Partly cloudy with a high near 79. Clear tonight with a low of 60.

Gulf Coast

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High of 81. Clear tonight with a low of 63.

More News

Woman accused of embezzling thousands from Mississippi high school band booster funds

Officials looking for man last seen leaving Mississippi casino more than a week ago

Cracker Barrel closes Mississippi location. Company says Jackson restaurant couldn’t overcome current challenges.

Mississippi teen sentenced after pleading guilty to killing 13-year-old by setting him on fire

Print Article