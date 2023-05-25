Aldi announces opening date of 10th Mississippi store, part of plan to expand rapidly in the Southeast US Published 12:55 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

Known for its unique shopping experience and unique selection of products at low prices, Aldi grocery stores announced it is opening its 10th Mississippi store/

The popular grocery chain will open a new Flowod location on June 8.

The new Aldi will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be located on Primos Road, off of Lakeland Drive.

The Flowood store will be the 10th in Mississippi and part of the grocery chain’s plans to add 120 new stores in 2023.

“While inflation is undoubtedly driving unprecedented demand for affordable groceries, we know that once customers experience the ALDI difference, they keep shopping with us, even when the economy improves,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. “Our growth is led by our customers, and they continue to want more ALDI locations coast-to-coast.”

Beginning at 9 a.m. on opening day, the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with Aldi fan-favorite products and a gift card. Shoppers will also be able to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card during the opening weekend.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Heather Moore, the Loxley regional vice president for Aldi. “We’re excited to open our first Aldi store in Flowood and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

First-timers to ALDI will notice some unique features. For example, to use a cart, customers must deposit a quarter. The money is returned when the customer returns the cart to the store, a way to keep carts from being scattered across parking lots, damaging vehicles and requiring store personnel time gathering them throughout the day.

There are also many brands not found at other grocers, and unique items that may not be available in the future.

This year’s planned expansion builds on a banner year in 2022. ALDI opened and remodeled 139 stores, welcomed approximately 9.4 million new customers and drove double-digit growth year-over-year as shoppers sought relief from soaring food prices.

The grocer is on track to continue that momentum this year, opening 35 stores in the first quarter alone and welcoming 5.3 million new customers to its stores as of April 2023. ALDI new store openings will span the continental U.S., including the rapidly growing Southeast region where ALDI recently opened its 26th regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama to help support new stores in the area.

This year, ALDI will add stores in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, new markets for the grocer.