From Oregon to Mississippi: Company celebrates $10 million relocation project and 62 new jobs with ribbon cutting Published 2:08 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

An Oregon company has relocated to Mississippi, bringing $10 million in investments and 62 new jobs to the Magnolia State.

Columbia Industries celebrated its relocation to Starkville from Hillsboro, Oregon with a ribbon-cutting Thursday.

The company specializes in the custom design and fabrication of oilfield equipment, including rig walking systems, fast-moving and self-propelled wheeled systems, module and camp trailers, pipe handling equipment and hydraulic power units. Columbia Industries’ solid waste equipment includes landfill tippers, fixed installation tippers, customized support tippers and truck dumpers.

The relocation project is a $9.549 million corporate investment and will create 62 jobs.

Columbia Industries purchased and renovated the former Kirby/Nucor Steel building to manufacture its automated and mechanized equipment used in the aerospace, shipyard, oil and gas, power generation, and waste and recycling industries.

The company plans to fill all 62 job positions by mid-2023.