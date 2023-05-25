Mississippi man found guilty of murder of man reported missing in 2020. Second murder suspect to stand trial in June. Published 4:25 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

A Mississippi man was found guilty of murdering a man who went missing in 2020 in Pearl River County.

Austin Brookshire, of Rankin County, was found guilty in the death of Willie “Chill” Jones, of Picayune.

Jones was reported missing to the Picayune Police Department on July 6, 2020. Investigators believe that Jones was murdered in Pearl River County earlier that same day.

A second man, Dustin Gray, has also been charged in Jones’ murder and is set to stand trial in June.

Brookshire’s sentencing will be held in Lamar County on July 24.