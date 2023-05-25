Mississippi man sentenced to life in prison after argument over ‘box of $30 bullets’ ends with murder Published 1:02 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

A Mississippi man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his brother-in-law after accusing him of stealing his bullets.

On Tuesday, a Franklin County jury found Richard Gibson guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of his brother-in-law, Billy Brown. Gibson was immediately sentenced to life in the Mississippi Department of Corrections in Sixth Judicial District Court, a news release from District Attorney Shameca Collins states.

Collins said that on Sept. 2, 2022, Gibson accused Brown of stealing his bullets. The two men began to fight when Gibson’s wife and Brown’s sister, Katoya Gibson, broke up the fight and separated the two men.

After the two men were separated, Gibson pulled a gun from his pocket and shot Brown in the arm, killing him.

“A life is way more valuable than a box of bullets. Those bullets can be replaced, but Billy Gibson’s life cannot,” she said. “This family has lost two members over a box of $30 bullets.” Collins added a special thanks to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Corner Billy Gill.