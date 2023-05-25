Mississippi Skies: Will the great weather last through the holiday weekend? Published 1:30 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

Today is going to be another day with cooler-than-average temps and lower-than average humidity levels. It’s also going to be breezy and sunny, reminding people of spring break much more than Memorial Day.

A system off the east coast that could cause some storms for that region is actually helping us stay in the beautiful pattern we’re in now. It should last for most of the weekend, but there will be some rain chances creeping in at some point.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 84. Mostly clear tonight with a low in the upper 50s.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high around 84. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 59.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 85. Clear tonight with a low of 60.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and warm with a high of 87. Clear tonight with a low of 62.