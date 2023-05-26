Mississippi pair goes from the cash register to handcuffs in embezzlement case

Published 9:34 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

By Vicksburg Post Staff

The Vicksburg Police Department made two arrests with more expected to come in a felony embezzlement investigation involving the Rainbow store at Uptown Vicksburg.

Officers responded to Rainbow at 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd. in reference to the theft of merchandise on Tuesday.

Rainbow’s loss prevention manager reported surveillance showing employees Ashanti Jernae Hardin, 20 of Vicksburg, and Antoinette Renee Hyder, 34 of Port Gibson, embezzling clothing and other store merchandise in the amount of $5,361.88.

Hardin and Hyder were arrested and charged with felony embezzlement.

