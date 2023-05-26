Mississippi Skies: Decent rain chances enter the region Saturday

Published 10:47 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

It’s looking like several folks in the Magnolia State will see some rain Saturday to kickoff the Memorial Day weekend. We’re not expecting a daylong washout, but northern Mississippi has a 50 percent shot at rain and thunderstorms from mid-morning through the afternoon. Central Mississippi has a 40 percent chance. When rain isn’t in the area, we should still see plenty of sunshine, even in those regions.

Temperatures are going to be a little warmer today across the state, but it’s going to be another breezy day. Sunday looks fantastic for most of us!

North Mississippi

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Mostly sunny with scattered rain and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. High of 80. Partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 57.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 82. Partly cloudy at night with an isolated shower possible in the early evening. Low of 56.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 84. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 61.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 85. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 63.

More Z-newsletter-news

One last workout: Final Mississippi location of gym brand closes

Mississippi student honored by Secretaries of State across America

Three infants found in stolen car

Mississippi pair goes from the cash register to handcuffs in embezzlement case

Print Article