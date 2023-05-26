Mississippi Skies: Decent rain chances enter the region Saturday Published 10:47 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

It’s looking like several folks in the Magnolia State will see some rain Saturday to kickoff the Memorial Day weekend. We’re not expecting a daylong washout, but northern Mississippi has a 50 percent shot at rain and thunderstorms from mid-morning through the afternoon. Central Mississippi has a 40 percent chance. When rain isn’t in the area, we should still see plenty of sunshine, even in those regions.

Temperatures are going to be a little warmer today across the state, but it’s going to be another breezy day. Sunday looks fantastic for most of us!

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with scattered rain and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. High of 80. Partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 57.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 82. Partly cloudy at night with an isolated shower possible in the early evening. Low of 56.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 84. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 61.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 85. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 63.