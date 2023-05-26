Mississippi Skies: Where will rain dampen the Magnolia State today? Published 1:30 am Friday, May 26, 2023

Our stretch of gorgeous weather continues, and it looks very similar every day of the holiday weekend. The one exception is in central Mississippi where we have a very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm later this afternoon.

Temps will range from near 80 in northern Mississippi to near 90 on the Gulf Coast. Humidity levels are still lower than average, but we will have air with a little more moisture today. We’ll have breezy conditions across the entire state.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 82. Tonight, clear with a low of 59.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible in the late afternoon and evening. High of 85. Clear tonight with a low of 60.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 86 today. Clear tonight with some fog in the area. Low of 60.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 87. Clear tonight with a low of 64.