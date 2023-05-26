‘Not a stranger to crime’: Mississippi man racks up multiple charges — including drive-by shooting, burglary and jail escape Published 1:01 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

A 28-year-old Brookhaven man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including drive-by shooting.

Travis Antonio Brinson, of 1025 South Second St., was booked into the Lincoln County Jail Thursday morning under charges of drive-by shooting, simple assault domestic violence, burglary of an occupied dwelling, felony escape or attempt to escape, resisting or obstructing arrest, and an indictment.

Brookhaven Police Department Chief Kenneth Collins said the arrest stems from a fight that began around noon Tuesday in Pine Haven Trailer Park.

Officers responded to calls of two females fighting. About a half-hour later, Brinson reportedly saw a male and female with a child in a car on Myra Street, and started shooting at the car. Collins said the events are related.

Once Brinson was in custody and inside a fenced-in area of the jail, he escaped by jumping over a 6-foot-tall fence. He was recaptured after committing burglary and assault, Collins said.

“He’s not a stranger to crime,” Chief Collins said.

Brinson has previously been charged with murder, and other violent crimes.

He was arrested in October 2016 at the age of 21 and charged with murder in the death of Lance “Tyrone” Mackbee of Bogue Chitto. Mackbee was found dead in a car on Center Street near the South Second Street intersection. He had been shot several times.

In August 2022, Brinson was one of two men wanted in connection with gunshots fired at Pine Haven Trailer Park. At the time, he had pending charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault domestic violence, and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Brinson and the other man — Lawrence Terrell “Dino” Buie — were arrested the following day as a result of tips from the public.

A former high school standout in basketball — he was named the 2012 Most Valuable Offensive Player by the Enterprise Yellow Jackets — Brinson first appeared on the Lincoln County Jail docket in September 2014, charged with shoplifting. The following arrests and charges came after, leading up to the latest:

October 2015, probation violation

January 2016, shoplifting

March 2016, DUI, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct

September 2016, burglary of a dwelling, contempt of court

October 2016, murder charges (Mackbee)

May 2017, disorderly conduct

June 2017, disorderly conduct, sale of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance

July 2017, disorderly conduct

August 2017, two counts of simple assault, possession of marijuana

July 2018, warrant, indictment, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoids in a motor vehicle, possession or intent to sell/transfer stolen firearm

January 2019, city warrant, bench warrant

November 2019, simple assault domestic violence, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order

March 2021, city warrant, indictment, resisting/obstructing arrest, misdemeanor possession of marijuana

April 2022, simple assault domestic violence, aggravated assault with extreme indifference to life, non-violent resisting arrest by flight