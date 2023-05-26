Turkey, dressing, and Golden Eggs: Rivalry game to be ESPN Prime Time feature Published 3:00 am Friday, May 26, 2023

The annual Egg Bowl football game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will remain in ESPN’s primetime window on Thanksgiving night for the 2023 season, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.

This season’s Battle for the Golden Egg will be played on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in Starkville, and be televised on ESPN.

The game has been played on Thanksgiving night 31 times previously, including five times since 2017.

Mississippi State won 24-22 last season in Oxford, after Ole Miss had won the previous two meetings. It marked the third time in the last four Thanksgiving Egg Bowls that the Bulldogs have won.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State have met 119 times, the second-most played rivalry game in the SEC. Ole Miss holds a 64-47-6 advantage in the series.