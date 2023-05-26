Turkey, dressing, and Golden Eggs: Rivalry game to be ESPN Prime Time feature

Published 3:00 am Friday, May 26, 2023

By Vicksburg Post Staff

The annual Egg Bowl football game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will remain in ESPN’s primetime window on Thanksgiving night for the 2023 season, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.

This season’s Battle for the Golden Egg will be played on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in Starkville, and be televised on ESPN.

The game has been played on Thanksgiving night 31 times previously, including five times since 2017.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Mississippi State won 24-22 last season in Oxford, after Ole Miss had won the previous two meetings. It marked the third time in the last four Thanksgiving Egg Bowls that the Bulldogs have won.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State have met 119 times, the second-most played rivalry game in the SEC. Ole Miss holds a 64-47-6 advantage in the series.

More Sports

Ole Miss stuns Stanford, reaches first Sweet 16 in 16 years

Southern Miss men, women basketball teams finish season at the top of the conference

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - Daytona 500

Mississippi driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 ever

SEC implements new rules to speed up league baseball games

Print Article