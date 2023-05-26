Two teens arrested in shooting at Mississippi apartment complex that left three people injured

Published 9:49 am Friday, May 26, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Sean Gathright

Two teens have been charged in connection with a shooting at a Mississippi apartment complex that left three people injured.

The Oxford Police Department has arrested Sean Gathright, 17, of Jacksonville, Florida, and charged him as an adult on an aggravated assault charge.

Another teen has been charged but as a juvenile through the Youth Court.

Gathright was issued a $50,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on May 20, officers responded to a shooting at the Holly Hills Apartments off Church Street.

Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, with the possibility of more arrests.

