Warrants by phone? Mississippi sheriff warns of new scam Published 2:15 am Friday, May 26, 2023

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department has been receiving complaints of another scammer.

In a Facebook post, the department says, “Scammers are calling citizens and telling them they have warrants and fines and the only way to avoid jail is to pay them.”

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department nor any Court System will call and solicit money over the phone. If one has been scammed, please call a local law enforcement agency, or report it to the FBI at IC3.gov.

The Internet Crime Complaint Center, or IC3, is the Nation’s central hub for reporting cybercrime. It is run by the FBI, the lead federal agency for investigating cybercrime.