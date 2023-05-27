82-year-old woman killed, two others injured in Friday evening wreck on Mississippi highway

Published 7:01 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

An 82-year-old woman was killed, and two others were injured after a two-vehicle wreck Friday evening.

WHAT WE KNOW: 

Angie Crogier, 82, of Vaughan, was killed in a two-vehicle wreck shortly before 5 p.m. Friday on US 49 in Yazoo County.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Crogier was driving southbound on US 49 in a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Her vehicle collided with a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling northbound on the road. Lacy Bowman, 34, of Yazoo, was driving the Tahoe.

Bowman was transported to a Yazoo City hospital with injuries.

Crogier died at the scene of the wreck. Elijah Crogier, 61, of Vaughan, was a passenger in the vehicle with Angie Crogier.

Elijah Crogier was injured in the wreck and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

 

 

More News

Warrants issued for Mississippi couple who reportedly scammed Texas shopper out of $25,000 in ‘pigeon drop’ scheme

Mississippi Lottery winner starts holiday weekend $404,000 richer

Two women arrested after elderly relative found with bed sores, maggots

Father, mother arrested after Mississippi drug officers reportedly catch them sharing marijuana cigarette with daughter

Print Article