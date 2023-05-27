82-year-old woman killed, two others injured in Friday evening wreck on Mississippi highway Published 7:01 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

An 82-year-old woman was killed, and two others were injured after a two-vehicle wreck Friday evening.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Angie Crogier, 82, of Vaughan, was killed in a two-vehicle wreck shortly before 5 p.m. Friday on US 49 in Yazoo County.

Crogier was driving southbound on US 49 in a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Her vehicle collided with a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling northbound on the road. Lacy Bowman, 34, of Yazoo, was driving the Tahoe.

Bowman was transported to a Yazoo City hospital with injuries.

Crogier died at the scene of the wreck. Elijah Crogier, 61, of Vaughan, was a passenger in the vehicle with Angie Crogier.

Elijah Crogier was injured in the wreck and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.