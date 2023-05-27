Arrest made in Mississippi murder Published 8:51 pm Saturday, May 27, 2023

The man wanted for murder in a Friday shooting at a Columbus sports bar has turned himself into the Columbus Police Department.

Per Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, Undra Lamorris Williams, 30, surrendered without incident and is in custody.

Daughtry issued a public appeal to locate Williams at 3:08 p.m. Saturday. Fewer than four hours later, at 6:53 p.m., Williams voluntarily surrendered and was placed under arrest.

The events leading to the arrest moved quickly Saturday following the public appeal to locate Williams.

“After he appeared on the news and social media, a family member reached out to Williams,” Daughtry said. “He and I then began a conversation of negotiating a way for him to be taken into custody. He told me he wanted to surrender, and we arranged for that.

“He will be charged with murder and will likely appear for an initial hearing on Tuesday. He will be held in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center until then.”

Daughtry said the public’s response to the appeal to find Williams was incredible.

“We were flooded with calls and tips and sightings from the public all over the city,” Daughtry said late Saturday following the arrest.

“The citizens are a vital part of the law enforcement triangle,” he added. “The police department is one of the triangle’s points, the community is the second point, and the justice system is the third portion. It takes all three, which led to an arrest for murder less than 20 hours after the tragic incident.”