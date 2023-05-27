In the South: 14-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured in ATV crash

Published 9:32 pm Saturday, May 27, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A teen was killed Friday afternoon in Alabama when the ATV he was driving traveled up a guy wire and overturned, Alabama state troopers reported.

The 14-year-old juvenile was critically injured Friday afternoon when the 2017 Mahindra all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that the teen was driving left the roadway, rode up the wire and overturned.

The teen was ejected and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment where the youth succumbed to injuries.

The passenger, an 8-year-old juvenile, was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Neither person was wearing a seat belt at the time of crash. The crash occurred on Cherokee County 102 near Cherokee County 104, approximately two miles north of Cedar Bluff, in Cherokee County.

