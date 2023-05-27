Killer on the loose: Mississippi city asking for help solving its first murder of the year Published 3:37 pm Saturday, May 27, 2023

A Columbus man is now “Columbus’ Most Wanted Fugitive” following the shooting death of another area man. Undra Lamorris Williams, 30, is wanted for the murder of Devan Thompson.

According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, the citizens of Columbus and across Mississippi can assist in this case.

“This person is Columbus’ most wanted for the murder last night of Devan Thompson. The Columbus Police Department worked throughout the night and day to solve this shooting. Now, we need the help of the public,” Daughtry said.

All tips given to Columbus police are anonymous.

“You have my personal word that no one will know you called or sent us information on the P3 app,” Daughtry added. “Help us get this person in jail and brought to justice. And remember that Crimestoppers pays reward money for information leading to an arrest.”

Columbus police are using local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to assist in locating Williams.

The Crimestoppers phone number is 800-530-7151.