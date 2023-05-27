Mississippi Lottery winner starts holiday weekend $404,000 richer
Published 9:06 am Saturday, May 27, 2023
One Mississippi Lottery player discovered they had 404,000 reasons to celebrate going into the Memorial Day weekend.
WHAT WE KNOW:
Mississippi Lottery officials report that a Mississippi Match 5 player won $$404,769.99 in Thursday’s jackpot drawing.
The winner bought the winning ticket from Jazz Exxon in Jackson.
The winning numbers were 6-7-8-17-35.
The winner has 180 days to claim their prize at the Mississippi Lottery Corporation headquarters in Flowood.