Mississippi Lottery winner starts holiday weekend $404,000 richer Published 9:06 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

One Mississippi Lottery player discovered they had 404,000 reasons to celebrate going into the Memorial Day weekend.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Mississippi Lottery officials report that a Mississippi Match 5 player won $$404,769.99 in Thursday’s jackpot drawing.

The winner bought the winning ticket from Jazz Exxon in Jackson.

The winning numbers were 6-7-8-17-35.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize at the Mississippi Lottery Corporation headquarters in Flowood.