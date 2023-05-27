Mississippi Skies: Rain chances move to another region Published 10:24 pm Saturday, May 27, 2023

Rain chances are moving southward for Sunday while northern Mississippi will have brilliant sunshine most of the day.

Even though there is a chance for a shower or storm Sunday afternoon and evening in central and southern Mississippi, we’re not expecting anything widespread. It will be very similar to the spotty showers Saturday.

Our weather pattern is about to change, so enjoy the great weather while we can!

North Mississippi

Fog early, then sunny with a high near 80. Clear Sunday night with a low of 55.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 83. Clear overnight with a low of 57.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the late afternoon and early evening. High of 84. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 61.

Gulf Coast

Increasing clouds with a high near 86. Partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 67.