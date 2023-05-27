What’s my name again? Woman arrested by Mississippi police after giving false ID

Published 3:48 pm Saturday, May 27, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant and multiple drug charges after claiming another name following a traffic stop.

Picayune Police Department’s Neighborhood Enhancement Team made a traffic stop at West Canal Street and Crosby Street for a seat belt violation Friday evening.

Officers made contact with the driver, James Henley, and passenger, Joanna Henley. Ms. Henley allegedly provided officers with a false name but was identified through further investigation.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

She was found to have an active warrant through Louisiana for Possession of Fentanyl. She was arrested for the warrant and was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Suboxone, according to the Picayune Police Department.

Ms. Henley was subsequently charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled substance (three counts) and Providing False Information. Mr. Henley was released at the scene with a citation for the seat belt violation.

More News

Killer on the loose: Mississippi city asking for help solving its first murder of the year

Warrants issued for Mississippi couple who reportedly scammed Texas shopper out of $25,000 in ‘pigeon drop’ scheme

Mississippi Lottery winner starts holiday weekend $404,000 richer

82-year-old woman killed, two others injured in Friday evening wreck on Mississippi highway

Print Article