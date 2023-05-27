What’s my name again? Woman arrested by Mississippi police after giving false ID Published 3:48 pm Saturday, May 27, 2023

A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant and multiple drug charges after claiming another name following a traffic stop.

Picayune Police Department’s Neighborhood Enhancement Team made a traffic stop at West Canal Street and Crosby Street for a seat belt violation Friday evening.

Officers made contact with the driver, James Henley, and passenger, Joanna Henley. Ms. Henley allegedly provided officers with a false name but was identified through further investigation.

She was found to have an active warrant through Louisiana for Possession of Fentanyl. She was arrested for the warrant and was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Suboxone, according to the Picayune Police Department.

Ms. Henley was subsequently charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled substance (three counts) and Providing False Information. Mr. Henley was released at the scene with a citation for the seat belt violation.